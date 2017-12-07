DCEC Arrest Bakang Seretse And His Business Associate

SONNY SERITE

Prominent Gaborone businessman Bakang Seretse was yesterday (Monday) afternoon locked up in jail by crime busting agency, the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC). Seretse is the managing director of Kgori Capital, a local investment management firm. He was allegedly arrested together with his business associate Botho Leburu, a former Head of Financial Markets at Standard Chartered Bank.

Leburu held, until last month, the position of Treasurer at Standard Chartered Bank. Information gathered by this publication suggests she had resigned from Standard Chartered Bank to take up the Chief Executive Officer position at Basis Points Capital, a company owned by Seretse. The CEO position at Basis Points Capital fell vacant when the incumbent, Vusi Mhlanzi ,was shot dead in what was described in South African media as a “hit”. Mhlanzi co-owned Basis Points Capital with Seretse.

According to a report by EWN, Police confirmed that they were investigating a case of murder, after the 41-year-old Mhlanzi was shot three months ago in Sandton. Mhlanzi was reportedly driving his convertible Mercedes-Benz from his Sandton office to his home in Sandown when two unknown gunmen in a silver Audi pulled up next to him. One of the men opened fire, firing seven shots and six bullets hit Mhlanzi. Efforts to solicit a comment from DCEC last night were futile as Public Relations Manager Phakamile Kraai said he wanted to first establish more information from the arresting officers.