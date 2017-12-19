Police VI Fail To Defend Zone 6 Cup

THABANG REGOENG

Police VI men’s volleyball team bowed out of the Zone 6 Volleyball Club Championships loosing 3-1 (25-23,37-39,25-23,25-23) to South African side University of Jozi in the tournament quarterfinals held this past Thursday at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The defending champions were pitted in Pool A alongside Harare City,Green Eagles and Kemplits.

Pool B was made of Support Unit (Zimbabwe), Spartans (Zimababwe), (Indeni), BDF Vl,University of Jozi. In other Pools,group C was made up of UZ (Zimbabwe), Chalube (Zambia),UNZA (Zambia), Autoridade (Mozambique) and Kamuzu Barracks (Malawi).The last pool group D pitted two home sides Naba and Black Rhinos (Zimbabwe), Nkwazi (Zambia) and Red Skins

Having navigated their way out of the pool winning all their games,coach Shimaka Ngwanaotsile’s side flat performance in the quarterfinals proved costly against less fancied Johannesburg outfit. Star players Happy Ribbin and Tiroyaone Otimile struggled to impress in the game despite thwarting aside opponents with ease in the group stages. Ditau’s path to the quarterfinal stage included a convincing 3-0 win against Kemplits, 3-1 win over home side Harare City and lastly a 3-0 victory over Zambian side Green Eagles.

After the recent JB Sports Volleyball finals last month, Ngwanaotsile stated local clubs lack of match sharpness is likely to affect their championships preparations having not had a league tournament this year. The Botswana Volleyball Association (BVF) and its affiliates have been going through a rough patch with the pulling out of former league sponsors Mascom Wireless from the sport code.