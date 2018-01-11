Double Boost As Rollers Pair Declared Fit

Mogorosi and Moyana available for selection

Moyana cleared to make his season debut against Miscellaneous

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers have received a double boost as stalwarts Galabgwe Moyana and Joel Mogorosi have been declared fit to return to first team action. The club expects the pair to be involved in the opening games of the second half of the league season.

Moyana has been troubled by a knee injury which has kept him out for close to a year while Mogorosi was expected to be a long term absentee after suffering a leg fracture in September. Moyana has been participating in full training sessions since December and he is available for selection when the league resumes this weekend as expected. Last year he was declared fit for the start of the season but suffered a ‘relapse’ of his knee injury, adding six more months to his recovery schedule.

“Galabgwe is 100 percent fit, he has been training since December and we also intend to use him in the CAF Champions League. He was 100 percent fit in August but he was unfortunate as he got injured again. He is ready for selection judging from what we have seen from him in terms of his fitness, he will be a welcome addition to the team,” stated Rollers’ spokesman Bafana Pheto.

The winger could make his season debut against Miscellaneous in the club’s next BTC Premiership game. Former Zebras captain, Mogorosi, has recovered sooner than expected and the club revealed that he was back in training in November.

“His fracture healed sooner than the club and the medical team expected. His return will add more fire power to the team, it is an incredible recovery because we had anticipated a long lay-off for him due to the severity of the injury,” Pheto added.

Mogorosi reportedly participated in the club’s practice match against Green Buffaloes on Sunday.