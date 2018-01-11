Mafu Starts A Year With A New Contract

BRYAN LEKOLWANE

Orapa United have appointed former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach Bongani Mafu on a two year deal. In an official statement, the Ostriches public relations Officer Kabo William, has said that the new mentor will start working immediately. The new coach has wasted no time by conducting his first training session, with the ostriches on January 5.

Mafu, who was up to this point entangled in a war of words with his previous bosses Center Chiefs, will be helped by the present, Daniel “Chico” Nare and Buyani Tiger Mbulawa. Mafu will be joined by Daniel Nare, Bayani Mbulawa as assistants and Themba Mmui as the goalkeeper coach. “The ostriches is yet again to give farewell wishes to the wonderful Otsile Koolese who was part of the technical team for the past seasons,” said Kabo William, in their press release.

The new coach will have a challenging situation to deal with, as Orapa who have become accustomed to progress in the course of the last couple of seasons, have persevered through an exceptionally troublesome 2017/18 season up until now. They end up moping in 6th on the BTC Premiership table with 19 points, having just endured four defeats in the first round.

Mafu’s next game comes only seven days after he joins the club as the league is set to resume this weekend. His task will be to return the club to their usual place of challenging for silverware.