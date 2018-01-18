Khoemacau Mine Extends Gesture of Benevolence To Disabled Student

Gazette Reporter

As part of its commitment to building sustainable relationships with stakeholders and communities around its operations, Khoemacau Copper Mining Pty (Ltd) started its new year business by putting a smile on a student with disability at Toteng Primary School, 70 kilometres from Maun.

On 9 January, Khoemacau officials, led by the Operations Manager Mompati Babusi handed over a wheelchair to one of the learners to facilitate her mobility to school and at home. The student was also given two pairs of school uniform, shoes, socks and a school bag. In his remarks, Babusi highlighted that as a corporate and socially responsible company, Khoemacau has a record of contributing to local communities. He further highlighted that the gesture symbolizes his company’s commitment to being a valued partner in the host communities and advocacy on critical life issues and supporting development based on the needs of communities.

The seven year old student received her gifts at a jubilant ceremony hosted at the Toteng kgotla. Babusi noted that a wheelchair is a purpose-designed device which is critical to afford people with physical disabilities some independence in their daily life activities. He said the donation was in line with what Botswana is expected to fulfil as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) objectives of the 2014-2021 Disability Action Plan that was developed in 2013.

‘‘We commit to making a difference- a positive impact on the lives of our fellow community members for a better standard of living,’’ he told the gathering that included the village chief, Kgosi Kandaopera of Toteng. The chief, when giving closing remarks, expressed joy and gratitude for the empathetic heart-touching socioeconomic developments Khoemacau has brought so far in the communities around its operations. He applauded Khoemacau’s endeavour towards social development in its broadest sense and implored the company to continue enhancing the lives of host communities.