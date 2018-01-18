Ngele In Limbo As Brockie Joins Sundowns

Ngele initially discussed in a possible swap deal between Sundowns, Supersport

Brockie has joined Sundowns, the Ngele rumour appears dead

Platinum Stars, Pirates linked with Ngele

BONGANI MALUNGA

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele could find himself in limbo as the proposed swap deal to take him to Supersport United in exchange for striker Jeremy Brockie looks to have collapsed. Brockie officially joined Sundowns on Monday but there were no news of Ngele going the other way in a one year loan deal.

United had expressed an interest in signing Ngele on a one year deal with the option of buying him permanently. The permanent signing of Brockie and the silence on the Ngele deal has confirmed earlier reports that Supersport had not been given the green light to pursue Ngele.

Sundowns have rejected numerous approaches for Ngele, the latest being from Orlando Pirates on deadline day in August. Platinum Stars have joined the race for Ngele as they aim to bring him back to their nest. Stars have the appeal of past glories and a sense of a “homecoming”, Pirates would be a dream come true as he supported them in his youth while Supersport could offer him a better chance of first team football.

It now appears that Sundowns could now command a straight cash deal for Ngele as many loan offers have not appealed to the Pretoria based giants. Sundowns have always held Ngele in the highest regard as they have rejected loan offers in order to keep him in their squad.

However, it could be logical for Sundowns to cash in on him because he has one year left on his five year contract, which he signed in 2014. It could be wise for Sundowns to sell him before the becomes available on a free transfer in a year.