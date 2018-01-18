Miscellaneous End Rollers’ Historic Run

BONGANI MALUNGA

This season’s surprise package, Miscellaneous, produced arguably the best result of the season with a 3-1 win over BTC Premiership leaders Township Rollers. The Serowe outfit ended Rollers’ 35 game unbeaten run which started after a 3-2 defeat against Mochudi Centre Chiefs on November 26 in 2016.

Popa had been unbeaten for 14 months and they were previously in the company of the likes of FC Barcelona, FC Porto and many others who have enjoyed an undefeated start to the 2017/2018 season in their domestic leagues.

Nikola Kavazovic’s side was also the only unbeaten team in Southern Africa this season. They shared the same record with Barcelona who are unbeaten in La Liga, FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon who are both undefeated in Portugal, other undefeated clubs include Ethiopian trio Debebit FC, Kedus Giorgis and Fasil Kenema FC as well as Senegalese club Sonacos.

The weekend saw Rollers’ quest for invincibility come to a halt after goals from Master Masitara, Resaobaka Thatanyane and Pako Osupile secured a vital win for Oris Radipotsane’s troops, Lemponye Tshireletso scored what later proved to be a consolation goal for Rollers.

Miscellaneous also created another record as they became the first team to score more than two goals against Rollers in the league since November 26, the club’s fairytale start to the current has seen them catapult to the third spot on the log.

Last season the club finished one place above the relegation zone (13th) and they were engulfed in financial troubles, their players went numerous months without receiving their monthly wages, the club also struggled due to the delay of monthly grants.

A few months ago Gazette Sport published a story which stated that the club’s then coach Daniel Nare had sought the intervention of President Ian Khama as the players did not have training equipment and some trained in casual shoes as they struggled to afford trainers and soccer boots.

It appears the tough times are behind the club as they aim to qualify for next season’s Mascom Top 8, participating in the cup competition would guarantee a windfall of at least P250 000 for being in the quarterfinals of the prestigious cup tourney. Miscellaneous have won six games so far, last season they won eight games all season as they barely stayed in the league.