Sesinyi Enduring A Trying Spell Under De Sa

BONGANI MALUNGA

Platinum Stars midfielder Thabang Sesinyi has endured a difficult spell under club coach Roger De Sa who has elected to use the Zebras player sparingly in his debut season in the Premier Soccer League. Sesinyi has not started a league game since October last year when the club lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns.

De Sa, who was appointed in September to replace Peter Butler, has selected Sesinyi once in the last 10 PSL games, the former Jwaneng Galaxy player came on as a second half substitute in the game against Cape Town City earlier this month.

After the cameo appearance against Cape Town City the player has been overlooked again for the past two games, no news of a possible injury have been shared by the club and it appears his limited game time could be a tactical decision by the club’s coach. Sesinyi, who was brought to the club by Butler, missed the first four games of the season due to work permit delays.

The departure of Butler might have also led to the decline in his first team chances as he is yet to convince De Sa that he should be a regular first team player. A groin injury suffered in late November resulted in the player missing two games against Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs in December, he was available for the last game of the year against Wits University but he was an unused substitute.

The club has been on a downward spiral this season, they have slumped to three successive defeats recently, the unsatisfactory results have seen them remain rooted to the bottom of the PSL log.

Stars’ glory days appear to be over if their current form is anything to go by, a few years ago they enjoyed a trophy laden spell during the Mogakolodi Ngele era. The threat of relegation continues to haunt the club as they have only 12 games to preserve their league status, their next game.