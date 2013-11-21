Bk Proctor is Samsung ambassador

By -
61
1695

Award winning music producer Bokang ‘BK’ Proctor has landed a renewable one year contract endorsement deal with Samsung Rail Park store. With a few local and international companies using  local celebrities to front their services, the endorsement is unprecedented  with Proctor’s image and production gracing a wide range of media including posters, music, billboards, flyers, radio, magazines and TV adverts.

 
Speaking to Time Out on the partnership, the manager of Samsung Rail Park mall Ngwao Ntalagwe said, “ Being an outstanding musician and a guru in producing profound crispy music of different genres has given him  a massive following and respect amoung  the youth and the corporates. His popularity, credibility and mass appeal is expected to help raise awareness of Samsung Rail Park Store.”

 
Ntalangwe also added that Bk Proctor would just be the face of Samsung Rail Park store only,  as the other stores have different owners. “We as Samsung Rail Park are a 100% citizen owned company and we would like to take this opportunity to empower the youth of Botswana such as Bk Proctor, who is multi-talented, ambitious and vision driven. Our endorsement deal with Proctor is extended to his Recording and Production Company Basement Records/Studios, which means that we will be able to help even those who work with him,” he said.

 
According to Proctor, “Honestly it could have been anyone but I believe my profile spoke a million words for me. I am an artist, a producer and a business man and they were probably looking for someone who complimented their brand. Having been in this music industry for over 8 years I wouldn’t have pictured myself working in partnership with such a Global Brand like Samsung Rail Park.  Not in a million years I would have seen this coming,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

61 COMMENTS

  3. I need time to arrange this out prior to I could discuss it.” Baseding on Dr. Herb Goldberg, professor emeritus in psychology at The golden state State University L.a, many females will place emotional and even physical range between themselves and somebody since they want to examine and confirm their sensations initially.

  4. If you are going for finest contents like me, simply go to see
    this site daily for the reason that it presents feature
    contents, thanks

  8. Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post! It’s the little changes which
    will make the greatest changes. Many thanks for sharing!

  11. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure
    of your site? Its very well written; I love
    what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way
    of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.

    Maybe you could space it out better?

  15. Similar to a lot of points in life, taking care of this kind of unexpected emergency is a
    great deal easier if you already expected the possibility that you may sooner or later find
    on your own in this scenario as well as have actually furnished on your
    own to manage it, both with knowledge and equipment If you prepare on your own with a
    few littles standard survival gear recommended here, then you will really be
    readied to take pleasure in, not simply endure, your unforeseen wild adventure.

  16. When the readiness strategy was assessed annually (prior to the start of typhoon period), personnel was allowed to alter group job if their condition had actually
    altered because the previous year.

  18. Every king of old Israel was required to compose the first five publications
    these days’s Scriptures in his very own hand-writing
    on a scroll, or he could not be king.

  19. When Outdoor Life wanted to compose a collection of books concerning survival,
    they concerned Tim, who has authored 2 New York Times Best
    Selling books, Get ready for Anything and also the Searching & Celebration Survival Handbook.

  22. At one point, the Discovery Channel made a decision that they intended to make a wild survival show where they put together a no nonsense armed forces
    veterinarian (there is an anticipation that armed forces personnel have wild
    survival abilities) as well as a tree embracing hippie, as well as watch the
    enjoyable follow.

  25. I see the goslings take flight and practice the V
    development in preparation for a long movement south come fall, since that is what
    geese do – they discover the nerve to go southern.

  26. To the individual that commented concerning fishing,
    an extremely standard fishing package would include angling line, a
    hook, and also a split-head sinker, you can use your
    hands to find worms or crickets for lure and local to the location you are in is always an advantage.

  31. Needing all team to participate in hurricane evacuation, readiness and also healing
    activities, and also allowing staff to pick the team task developed a feeling of equity, made sure buy in” by
    all personnel, and motivated a feeling of responsibility to the patients and
    also TLC organization.

  32. Exactly how They’re Spending It: Carrying out a new volunteer program, building residences,
    dealing with our companion the Papaye Peasant Motion, constructing a sustainable future
    in the farming sector, setting up a safe haven for females orphaned by the quake, creating programs in renewable energies,
    training Haitians in trauma stabilization techniques, food preparation training.

  35. In choosing your location, remember that the resorts and also
    various other safeguarding alternatives in many inland metropolitan areas are
    most likely to be loaded quite swiftly in a big, multi-county cyclone emptying occasion.

  42. Your net self work earnings in Mexico undergoes US self work tax of 15.3 % (social security) which could not be minimized
    or removed by the international earned revenue exemption.

  43. While survivalist publications by A. American, Joe Nobody, James
    Wesley Rawles and others are books since the collapse hasn’t already occurred yet,
    … yet, … you can still find out something.

  44. The Pro Knife’s sheath has actually been completely revamped with a brand-new black and
    orange color scheme, and includes a number of notable enhancements,
    such as a longer firesteel that sits in an upright port, a carbide pull with
    sharpener, and also a new pocket at the top of the sheath for the Top priorities
    of Survival Pocket Guide.

  45. If an airman were to locate himself stranded in the wild, for whatever
    factor there may be, he would have to recognize the essentials of survival
    for many different environments and also geographic locations.

  57. Constipation is a fairly widespread condition in the
    course of the child years and usually happens when you
    transition from breast milk to cow’s milk or formula or when you commence providing solid
    foods or table foods around a baby’s very first birthday.

  60. Right now it appears like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

  61. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I
    decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
    I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..

    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very
    good blog!

LEAVE A REPLY