Thabang for Zimbabwe’s Cultural Fiesta

Local afro jazz artist Thabang Garogwe will on the 14th of February perform at the Green Ambassador’s Cultural Fiesta slated for Harare International school theatre. The Cultural Fiesta, themed ‘Love is cultural,’ will have at least ten countries and cultures represented at the cultural exchange of languages, music, food and fashion event.

 
“It is such a great honour to be invited to the cultural Fiesta which celebrates African music and culture. I studied music in Zimbabwe and it is great that I would be performing in the same platform where I studied. I have carefully selected songs from my debut album Ke a Gana and from my latest album Moratiwa Nkamogele to suit the theme of the event. I will be performing songs such as Ke a gana, Le wena di ka go ja, Moratiwa Nkamogele and Monna Tia,” Garekwe told Time Out, adding that the event will also grant him  the opportunity to benchmark from other  musicians and  stakeholders.

 
Event organizer , musician and goodwill ambassador for water conservation and zero littering Dereck Mpofu was quoted in a Zimbabwean publication as saying, “Preparations of the must attend event are already at an advanced stage with musicians billed to perform raring to go. The Green Ambassador’s Cultural Fiesta is aimed at embracing a diversity of cultures through love hence we suitably chose St Valentine’s Day to host the event.  People are going to sample different traditional foods from the 10 countries that include Fufu from Nigeria and Tofu from Japan. Poetry, dance and music galore will be the order of the day with top artists billed to perform. Motswana Jazz sensation Thabang will be performing as the guest artiste, Albert Nyathi will be representing the sweet side of poetry, Willis Wataffi Afirika of the Wanga fame, Adiona Maboreke, Farefi Edward and Hope Masike among others are expected to thrill the fans with their energetic performances.”

