APOSTLE BAAITSE TAX DEALS PROBED

Popular businessman and director of Prevailing Securities, Shadrack Baaitse who recently disclosed to this publication his interest in selling his private jet to former president Ian Khama has confirmed that tax authorities have launched a probe into his company’s business dealings.

“The security company is dedicated to delivering an excellent service at a competitive price and is 100% citizen owned. Its team includes former members of national security forces who have a total of over 10 years of experience in the fight against crime. The team has business graduates, a certified fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist,” reads the company profile.

Investigations by The Botswana Gazette had revealed that Baaitse, popularly known as Shaduff, and his companies were under investigation over suspicious tax related transactions. When approached for comment, Baaitse confirmed in an interview with this publication that he was recently invited to the BURS head offices where he was asked to provide assistance by explaining his business transactions.

“Yes, it true I was at the BURS head offices and asked about my company, but I see nothing wrong with it, it actually happens to every Motswana,” he told The Botswana Gazette.

“They were just auditing my company, it is nothing really suspicions. The problem is that people are politicizing organization such as BURS. I am not the only motswana to be asked questions by the BURS,” he added.

Asked to explain what he meant in ‘people politicizing’ BURS, he said, “People think that because I was close to the previous leadership, am also being targeted, which is not true. BURS is doing this because it is their duty to do so, in actual fact we should appreciate what they are doing because they help us to improve, and what not to do again, it has nothing to do with me being close to the former President,” concluded Baaitse.

In July, this publication reported that Khama had reached an agreement with Baaitse to buy one of his planes with an estimated value of P7 million. Baaitse also confirmed to The Botswana Gazette that he had lent Khama his Beechcraft Beach Bonanza.

A few weeks later another local publication reported that Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) intercepted a transaction of several millions of Pula, which was suspected to be funds intended for the purchase Baaitse’s plane. Baaitse however denied any knowledge of the matter, when called for comment by this publication.

“I have no information about that, I only happened to see it in the newspapers,” he answered.

Khama’s need to buy his own aircraft arises, according to reports, as a result of the Office of the President refusing to allow him to pilot Botswana Defence Force (BDF) helicopters and government planes.