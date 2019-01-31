Batswapong trash Maele’s support for Khama

Batswapong say they support Masisi as the state president

“Maele gave Khama the impression that he can just cause trouble and be defended by the tribe”

Say Maele should desist from calling Khama kgosikgolo

TEFO PHEAGE

Lentswe la Batswapong, an association that advocates for the Batswapong tribe, has expressed great disappointment and displeasure at the statement made by their Member of Parliament, Prince Maele two months ago. The association claims that they are inudnated with a call from the community to distance itself from Maele’s pledge of allegiance.

The association says, “what Maele uttered bordered on politicking at a kgotla in Goo-Moremi. The utterances are far from nation building and do not promote stability of the nation. We therefore remind Maele that the sanctity of the Kgotla has to be respected. Our forefathers who pioneered the kgotla system taught us that a kgotla is not a place for partisan politics. Maele uttered those remarks fully aware that there are political differences between the former president Ian Khama and incumbent Mokgweetsi Masisi,” reads the statement.

The document further says “to say Lerala/Maunatlala is a place where the former president can seek refuge is like giving him the leeway to cause trouble and Batswapong would give him shelter is disappointing and not reflective of the wishes and intentions of Batswapong.”

The document continues to describe Khama and Masisi’s differences as political and says the kgotla should never be used to settle political scores.

“Batswapong are pro-unity of the nation and protection of Bogosi institution, something we expect our members of parliament to encourage and as Batswapong we subscribe to the incumbent president being supported, respected and protected. This is a practice that has been there since independence,” stressed the Batswapong advocacy association.

The association further excoriated Maele for constantly referring to Khama as Kgosikgolo saying they do not know where the nomenclature was coming from as it is not recognized by law or any statutes in this country.

The association further calls Maele to issue an apology for the transgression.

Shine Namane, the association’s chairman said they have not yet shared the developments with Maele but intend to do so with him, “we are still yet to meet on the way forward, he said.

The association says the request for apology from the MP was prompted by countless complaints and consultation from the tribe.

This publication shared the document with Maele in an effort to give him a right of reply but he did not respond.