BPL Prosecutor Investigating Mogorosi, Msomi Trophy Celebration Attendance

BPL confirm that ‘someone’ reported the issue but coy on his/her identity

Prosecutor may or may not take action

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Premier League ‘s independent Prosecutor, Atang Latelang, is reportedly investigating suspended Township Rollers duo Joel Mogorosi and Mthokozisi Msomi’s decision to participate in the Mascom Top 8 final trophy presentation despite being banned from all forms of football. The suspended duo was not allowed to have been a part of the post match celebrations per Disciplinary Committee orders but they received their medals and lifted the trophy alongside their jubilant team-mates.

Mogorosi and Msomi are suspended for 10 and seven games respectively for their part in the infamous fracas that took place in their game against TAFIC.

BPL Chief Executive Officer Thabo Ntshinogang confirmed to Gazette Sport that the Prosecutor has been informed of the situation and is busy investigating the issue. Ntshinogang refused to reveal the identity of the individual who reported the Rollers pair, only going as far as saying “it was one of the stakeholders.”

“The first issue is to establish whether or not the post match celebrations are classified as a no-go area for the suspended players. The second part is to establish whether there was an infringement on the decision taken by the Disciplinary Committee last month. At this stage I am not in any position to comment further but I can confirm that it has been brought to our attention,” said Ntshinogang.

Quizzed on the possible repercussions for the duo the BPL CEO stated that the Prosecutor may or may not take stern action on the duo depending on his findings.

In other international high profile examples former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was suspended for eight months for missing a routine drug test, he was suspended in January 2004, United won the FA Cup in May but Ferdinand did not take part in the celebrations. In another somewhat similar case, John Terry was suspended for the UEFA Champions League final in 2012 against Bayern Munich but took part in the post match celebrations, he even donned the kit and lifted the trophy.

It is worth noting that lengthy bans and suspensions may be interpreted differently but the BPL DC has not yet confirmed whether or not the players should attend matches and step onto the field of play after the games are over, let alone partake in trophy celebrations.