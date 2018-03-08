Celebrating Phenomenal Batswana Women

We must strive to ensure that women have access to equal opportunities in the workplace, politics and most importantly access to education. This International Women’s Day is an opportunity to take action to press forward and progress gender parity.

The UK government is committed to promoting a more inclusive and diverse representation of women in the public and political life. We continue to support and celebrate talented and phenomenal Batswana women who continue to break the glass ceiling. Our wonderful Chevening Alumni from Botswana are trailblazers and change agents. For the 2017/18 Chevening Scholarship there were 6 women scholars and 1 male scholar. This clearly illustrates that Batswana women are driven to become global leaders in politics, civil society and climate change efforts.

As we approach the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in April 2018, we have been engaged in activities that have also put young amazing Batswana women in the spotlight. Gogontlejang Phaladi was selected as Botswana’s “Point of Light” in honour of her exceptional voluntary service advocating for human rights and gender equality. Her wonderful organisation leads on humanitarian work, community building and human rights advocacy, advocating on issues of child protection and violence against women and girls.

Lillian Moremi through her organisation Career Coaching mentors young girls in leadership and preparing them for the job market. She continues to use different social media platforms in being a champion for women and girls education. Lillian also participated in the Commonwealth Digital Campaign in challenging the leaders to address youth development and creating sustainable employment.

Through our social media campaigns ahead of CHOGM the work of these ambassadors for Botswana has been shared across the world. Botswana can be very proud of them.

Giving women access to equal opportunities is not about meeting quotas, it is rather about having a diversity of voices, that influences quality decision making. By promoting and supporting the work of our best citizens, we improve the lives of all. So let’s make sure we make space and give a voice to all the fantastic girls and women of Botswana, not just on International Women’s Day, but throughout the rest of the year too.

*Her Excellency the British High Commissioner to Botswana, Katy Ransome message on International Women’s Day 2018

Biography

Ms Katy Ransome was accredited as British High Commissioner to the Republic of Botswana and UK Representative to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in March 2016. She is passionate about Women & Girls Education, and continues to promote equal opportunities for women. She has held various positions in Hungary, Spain, Afghanistan, Madagascar, Kenya and Somalia.