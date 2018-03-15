CGB Targets 8 Medals At Gold Coast 2018

Government splashed P5m for GC2018 preparations

BOINEELO RANKWAILA

Commonwealth Games Botswana (CGB) has officially launched team Botswana which will compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast, Australia from 4-15 April. Addressing media yesterday (Monday), the Chief Executive officer at the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC), Tuelo Serufho indicated that the team that they are currently sending to Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) is very much capable of obtaining the target they have set themselves.

“Botswana is going to be represented in 5 sporting codes (Athletics, Boxing, Swimming, Weightlifting and Lawn Bowls) with at total of 28 athletes,” said Serufho. In the previous edition, held in Glasgow (Scotland), Botswana managed to bring 1 gold medal courtesy of Nijel Amos in the men’s 800m.

Serufho gave a detailed presentation of the preparation of the team and remains optimistic about the target they have set. “I would like to remain focused on the 8 medal target we’ve set for ourselves because circumstance are different now, I believe the team we are sending is more experienced and of a high standard. The government of Botswana has been so supportive hence making things much easier for us to prepare for such events. We acquired 5million Pula from the Government to aid with preparations, therefore I remain positive that we shall see good results at the GC2018,” added Serufho.

In other technical issues the team is said to have been on camp since December 2017 and they have been actively involved in both local and international competitions. The BNOC chief also stated that the team is injury free. Baboloki Thebe who has been haunted by reoccurring injuries has also been cleared for the games.

Team Botswana will also welcome a new technical sponsor in Lotto. The Italian clothing brand is taking over from Nike, who are said to not be sponsoring any country for this year’s Commonwealth Games. In conclusion, the team will have their official send off ceremony on the 15th and they are expected to depart on the morning of Saturday 17 March, 0615hrs.