Chess Academy Gets P50k Cash Injection

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Local Chess academy Limitless Minds has received a cash boost of P 50 000, from telecommunications company Mascom, aimed at assisting people living with disability in the sport of chess. Founded by former Botswana Chess Federation Public Relations Officer Keenese Katisenge last year August, the academy, which is based in Mochudi, has adopted a sport for all approach, and has great intentions of being the leading academy in creativity, innovation and inclusion in the country.

“We launched Limitless Minds Chess Academy at Oasis Motel on Saturday and at the same time unveiling financial support received from Mascom for one of our programs being Chess for the Visually Impaired,” said Katisenge. She explained that the funds would go into getting the necessary resources, as well as training for the facilitators of these programs.

“The amount is P50 000 which goes towards purchase of Braille Chess Sets , training of Trainers for Chess for the Visually Impaired Program and facilitation. The centre for the program is Mochudi Resource center for the blind identified through our partnership with the Botswana Association of the Blind and Partially Sighed. The program will run for a year,” she added.

“We will be taking chess to various groups within our society including people living with disability, we will also be working hand in hand with BCF to improve accessibility to chess coaching around the country through physical and online platforms. The academy might be based in Bokaa (Mochudi) but will be taking it’s programs to different communities within Botswana and Africa. I work with a team of dedicated sports administrators to help me grow it,” said the former BCF head of communications.

The academy is affiliated with the Botswana Chess Federation and it is also recognized by the world chess Federation, certified by FIDE. Limitless Minds is the 7th chess Academy under BCF.

“We believe that this donation will help in improving signs of progress with community based rehabilitation for people living with disabilities. I must commend Keenese for coming up with this initiative. I remember when she left her former employer she said to me that she was following her passion. I’m glad that woman such as yourself take bold steps and follow their passion in a male dominated space of sports and rightfully take their place. Well done on being such an inspiration to women,” said Mascom Communications and Public Relations Manager Barbara Gotlop, who handed over the donation at the academy’s launch this past weekend.