Chiefs To Adopt Patient Approach With Phiri

New Chiefs coach awaiting a work permit

Chiefs aware that Mafu has reported them to ZIFA, the latter yet to contact Chiefs

BONGANI MALUNGA

Mochudi Centre Chiefs have vowed to adopt a patient approach in terms of the expectations of incoming coach Kinnah Phiri despite their early season struggles. The Malawian coach has already agreed a two year deal with the Kgatleng giants, while the club is eager to return to the upper echelon of local football they have made peace with their current reality by not setting targets for their new coach.

Magosi have won three league titles in the last six years but they have been on a steady decline, last season they finished seventh. The club has since accepted that they are in a transitional phase and they have not tasked the new coach with winning silverware this season.

“We are currently in a rebuilding phase, we are being realistic with our targets. The coach’s task is to slowly help the team get back on track, we are patient. We want to recover this season and hopefully improve the following season, we are rebuilding and that is our focus right now,” said Chiefs General Manager Clifford Mogomotsi.

Although both parties have agreed a deal the coach is not yet ready to take charge of the team owing to work permit delays. Phiri has applied for a work permit, the club is still awaiting the processing or approval of his permit which will enable him to take his place on the Magosi bench. He attended Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat against Township Rollers this past weekend according to Mogomotsi.

“His work permit application has to go through the vetting process first, we do not know exactly how long it will take but we are hopeful that everything will go well. The most important thing is making sure all the necessary documents are availed,” Mogomotsi added.

At the moment he is not even allowed to take part in the team’s training sessions while awaiting his permit. The club is still under the tutelage of caretaker pair Innocent Morapedi and club legend Pontsho Moloi.

Phiri is an experienced gaffer who has coached PSL side Free State Stars over two spells, he has also coached the Malawi national team over a four year period. He faced Zebras three times in his international career, drawing twice and losing once in a friendly in 2013.

Meanwhile, Chiefs confirmed that they are aware that their former coach Bongani Mafu has reported them to the Zimbabwean Football Association (ZIFA) over unpaid wages, they have also revealed that ZIFA has not contacted them yet. Mafu was in Botswana with a ZIFA official last month during his meeting with Chiefs over the pending payment.