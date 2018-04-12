First Ever Braille Chess Tournament Billed For November

60 students enrol in the visually impaired chess program

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Limitless Chess Academy has revealed the dates for the first ever Braille chess tournament to be held in Botswana. This comes after the successful introduction and implementation of Chess for the Visually Impaired Program. The academy in conjunction with the Botswana Association of the Blind and Partially Sighted hosted a program familiarization session for stakeholders this weekend at the Resource Centre for the Blind and training in Mochudi.

The purpose of the session was to update the media and other stakeholders on the progress made, as well as give stakeholders an opportunity to witness the kids play Braille chess. It also presented an opportunity to demonstrate how Braille chess set is used.

Katisenge told the media that the weekend’s event was also an activation to the first ever chess tournament for the disabled. “The event was also part of activations Limitless is doing in preparation for the upcoming Botswana International Junior Chess Championships to be hosted by the academy under the auspices of BCF from 30 November to 03 December 2018. The event will for the first time in history have a section for players living with disability,” she revealed.

She expressed her satisfaction adding that 60 visually challenged students have enrolled in the program. “60 visually impaired students between the ages of 5-17 have been enrolled in the chess for the visually impaired program at Mochudi Resource Centre for the Blind and training lessons are every Wednesday and Saturday. The program was introduced through financial support received from Mascom Wireless Botswana while the weekend familiarization session was supported by Cally Clothing (Pty) Ltd,” she added.

“The 2018 Botswana Junior International Open Chess Championships for Kids living with disability and the able aided, to be hosted in Botswana from the 30th of November to the 4th of December 2018 in Gaborone, Botswana. The event is for players below the age of 21. It will be FIDE Rated and it is open to all players from around the world,” continued the former Botswana Chess Federation Public Relations Officer.

Katisenge concluded in stating that one of their key objectives through the tournament is to contribute in the social inclusion of kids living with disability in the sport of chess. “We aim contribute in the attainment of social inclusion of kids living with disability and other marginalized and disadvantaged groups as well as provide a competitive chess event for young chess players in Botswana,” she ended.

Equipping chess players with chess playing skills at a young age as part of development positions Botswana and the young chess players well for other future continental and world events. Evaluation of training program currently running in the country and positioning Botswana as the hub of economic and sporting activity were stated as some of the other main objectives.