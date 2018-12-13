FNBB reveals P3 million sponsorship for junior national teams

First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) has officially announced its partnership with Botswana Football Association (BFA). FNBB revealed that they will sponsor the Junior Teams at a tune of P3 million for a period of 3 years. The sponsorship is intended to support the administration of Under 17, Under 20 and Under 23 girls and boys’ Junior National teams and thus immensely benefiting local football players.

The sponsorship re-affirms FNBB’s commitment to grassroots sports development in Botswana as well as youth empowerment. It adds on to the recent P3 million sponsorship of the Botswana Tertiary Student Sports Association (BOTESSA), which is a launch pad to professional sports for tertiary students’ athletes.

Speaking about the BFA sponsorship, FNBB CEO Steven Bogatsu said “we are eager and committed to raise the profiles and enhance skills of our young athletes. Our aim is to see them grow in to stable professionals and move them away from abject poverty and societal ills. Most importantly, we recognize them as the future of this country who need to equally participate very actively in our economy. Therefore, we choose to invest in their wellbeing and give them the support they need because we know they can be great and make Botswana better”.

FNBB has a clear strategy when it comes to contributing to sports development and the Youth. In addition to the BFA and BOTESSA sponsorships, the Bank also rewarded the 2018 Australia Commonwealth Games National Team with a total of P185 000 and also partnered with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development to launch a Youth Value proposition that introduces tailor made products targeting youth in sports and creative industries.

Kago Ramokate, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development, applauded FNBB for its continued support in youth initiatives and urged the private sector to invest in key areas that will assist in diversifying the economy.