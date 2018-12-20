GONE TOO SOON

Football mourns the passing of a pioneer

Clifford Mogomotsi 1970 – 2018

BONGANI MALUNGA

A loyal servant, a hard working professional, and an engaging administrator, such words still do not do justice in terms of describing the impact that Clifford Mogomotsi had on local football. Mogomotsi was a top notch administrator for local giants Mochudi Centre Chiefs, a club he served for over 20 years. At his peak there was no Public Relations Officer who could outperform Mogomotsi, he was a pioneer and a trend setter in the administrative field.

His honesty and willingness to always have an open dialogue made him gain the respect of his peers, the media and the football fraternity at large. Mogomotsi rose up the ranks in the Chiefs hierarchy to assume the team manager and vice chairman positions.

Mogomotsi did a lot of behind the scenes work to help create the Chiefs dynasty which won four league titles and one Coca Cola Cup in the last 10 years. As Chiefs made strides in Botswana and in Africa he was always determined to build the club’s brand and he succeeded by helping make links with TP Mazembe and CS Don Bosco, a bond that would see three Chiefs players sold to Don Bosco as the Kgatleng giants cashed in on the deals. He was an intelligent administrator and an even more impressive businessman, such qualities made him stand out.

His leadership qualities also saw his assume the chairmanship of the Kgatleng Regional Football Association, his hands on approach in his native region made the KRFA to recover from a huge financial deficit, he told Gazette Sport a few months ago that the region had finally reported a positive bank balance after years of financial problems.

Mogomotsi passed away on Saturday due to a car accident. A memorial service at the Lekidi Football Centre has been scheduled for Thursday from 16:00hrs.