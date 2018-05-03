GU seeking legal advice about Zapata contract termination

GU believe that Zapata did not give them notice

AFC Leopards reportedly did not contact GU to speak to Zapata

Contract termination was not mutual – GU

Zapata in need of clearance to start coaching Leopards

BONGANI MALUNGA

Gaborone United are reportedly seeking legal advice with regards to the contract termination of former head coach Rodolfo Zapata who left the club for Kenyan side AFC Leopards last week. Information reaching Gazette Sport states that the club felt blind-sided by the coach’s departure a day before the Gaborone Derby against Township Rollers, this could mean that Zapata will now be entitled to a lower settlement package because of the manner of his exit.

Zapata was under contract with GU until June 2019, any lawful approach for the coach would have been done through GU first according to the club. GU’s leadership is of the view that Zapata did not give adequate notice, he resigned on Thursday and left to link up with his employers the very next day despite not fully discussing his exit with the club’s management.

A GU official has implied that the club believe that Zapata’s exit and Leopards’ approach were not done in good faith and they will now seek legal advise in respect to what they owe him with reference to his contract. The club has stated that the contract termination was not mutual, therefore they still have to discuss a way forward with Zapata.

“We are seeking advice from a labour and legal standpoint relating to the issue of a termination and how we will proceed with both Zapata and Leopards in lieu of what we owe him. We will be making contact with both parties this week, said GU’s General Manager Olebile Sikwane.

This publication has also established that Zapata’s exit could have negative implications on his availability to coach his new club right away, he needs to have been given clearance by GU and the Botswana Football Association in order to start his AFC Leopards tenure.

GU is still investigating the events surrounding his abrupt departure, it appears that until they finish their investigations Zapata will not be allowed to coach Leopards for the time being.