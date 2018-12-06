IDM celebrates 12th joint graduation ceremony

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Institution of Development Management (IDM) held their 12th annual joint graduation ceremony last week Friday in Eswatini under the theme “Growing great minds, building a lasting legacy”.

The educational institution, which was formed in 197 by the three governments being Botswana, Swaziland, and Lesotho, is one of the oldest tertiary education service providers in the SADC region.

When giving his welcome remarks IDM Regional Director Richard Malikonga congratulated the graduates on receiving their accolades and further urged them to use their skills to make lasting community impact.

“The world today is complex and technical. It requires education and skills that were not needed in the past. We are excited that your education will ultimately benefit is all, now and in future,” said Malikongwa.

“It is not the certificate , diploma , degree or masters alone that counts, it is about what you have learned along the way and what you do with education you have received in your journey to graduation. Your future is in your hands. I urge you to utilize this opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of your communities and societies at large.”

In parting he encouraged them to be good ambassadors of the school , as well as live and promote integrity and service excellence.

Eswatini Minister of Public Service Christian Ntshangase appreciated the institution’s contribution in the three countries, which is a brainchild of Sir Seretse Khama, King Moshoeshoe I and King Sobhuza II in the formation.

“Over the years, this institution has made outstanding impact and significant contribution in the development of human capital for our three governments, the private sector and the entire region,”stated the Eswatini Minister.

“It is a known fact that many of the great minds that provide wisdom and strategic decision in taking our economics forward were in one way or the other attached to this great institution. Education plays a pivotal role in human development and benefits several other sectors of the economy. Over and above increasing general knowledge , and education society is able to address issues affecting them,” he concluded.

A total of 1080 students were capped with Botswana producing the highest number of graduates at this year’s graduation (500), Lesotho (27) and Eswantini (307).