Invest-in-Botswana Roundtable Set For London

John Churu

A symposium to host investors meaning to do business in this country will be held in London in the next few months. According to the organisers of the event, the conference is part of the Africa Investment roundtable which is held annually.

“We are looking for companies to promote Botswana at an “Invest in Botswana” roundtable session being held at AFSIC 2018. AFSIC 2018 takes place from 2pm on Wednesday 2nd May to 5pm on Friday 4th May 2018 at the Park Plaza Riverbank hotel in London and is believed to be the largest Africa investor event taking place in Europe annually.”

AFSIC is one of the most important African investment events held globally. It is focused on providing opportunities for global investors to meet a wide range of high quality African companies, funds, entrepreneurs and projects seeking investment. AFSIC is attended by many of the most important global investors investing into Africa and by investors interested in learning more about the recent emergence of Africa as one of the world’s most promising investment destinations.

Now in its 6th year, AFSIC focuses on attracting investment into Africa’s financial services sector and will be attended by financial services companies from across Africa including Banks, Insurance Companies, Microfinance Companies and Leasing companies, as well as a wide array of Fintech companies and other financial services companies developed around a “new economy” business model. The geographical focus of AFSIC attracts companies from all parts of Africa, including North, East Southern and West Africa with companies from around 40 different African countries expected to attend in 2018. A strong array of asset managers, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, foundations, endowments, family offices, impact investors, infrastructure funds, limited and general partners (LPs & GPs), private and listed equity funds, development finance institutions and supranational investors, attend AFSIC drawn by the opportunity to meet a significant number of Africa’s leading financial services companies and dealmakers in one place at one time. With companies from around 40 African countries attending, international investors at AFSIC have multiple opportunities to identify new investment opportunities, and to get top quality, up to date, information on local investment conditions.

Gazette Business has a communiqué from Rupert McCammon, Managing Director of the organization which says of the event; “this is enhanced further as the structure of AFSIC is designed to provide executives attending with an extensive range of opportunities to network with each other, whether you are a company looking to meet investors, or an investor seeking high quality investment opportunities on the continent. Due to the strong investment focus, AFSIC attracts a wide range of Africa focused dealmakers, including stockbrokers, equity and fixed income sales executives, research analysts, investment bankers, and corporate financiers, both from Africa and those based in major financial centres around the world. These dealmakers are very important sources of deal flow for investors, and act as an intermediary between African companies seeking investment or new business opportunities, and investors looking for high quality investment opportunities.”

An extremely high quality and informative agenda packed with insightful and highly informative solo presentations, panels and workshops complements the very strong focus on providing investors and companies with the opportunity to meet each other in one on one meetings, within dedicated spaces available to be booked and used for business meetings to take place. While the event takes place over 3 days in London, the meeting system and online event app are open one month prior to AFSIC allowing interested parties the maximum opportunity to prepare themselves to network extensively at AFSIC and to hold intensive and high quality meetings at AFSIC.

The event is seeking speakers and presenters from Botswana to present their cases at the forum which this year has a Botswana specific theme. Interested entities can register to attend AFSIC at www.afsic.net, and then complete the Speaker Submission form at https://www.afsic.net/speaker-submissions.