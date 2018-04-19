Journalist pens a nonfiction novel

Journalist Rorisang Mogojwe has penned a nonfiction novel titled Naledi: Confessions which will be officially released on 27th April at the Octagon Gallery, National Museum. The novel according to Mogojwe is a creative nonfiction story chronicling the (mis)adventures of a young woman in Gaborone and her friends. The three best friends – Naledi, Michelle and Thato experience a myriad of challenges that many young, millennial women experience in Botswana and Africa while trying to get a handle on life, love and everything in between. Most of these challenges are the very same societal ills that many youths these days go through. These include substance abuse, depression, side chick-ism, rape and gender-based violence. The book therefore shines the spotlight on these ills in a light and humorous manner in order to spark dialogue and debate around them. Naledi and her friends are typical 20-something year-olds who lose themselves in the city life, in the process of finding their true selves and life purposes.