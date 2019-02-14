Kast endorses Cassper’s National Stadium fill up

“His idea is totally different from mine”-Kast

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After South African hip-hop trendsetter, Cassper Nyovest declared on different social media platforms and interviews his desire to stage the next #FillUp concert at the national stadium in Botswana, local rapper Tshepiso Kast Molapise has come out to endorse the idea. This came as a surprise as it is Kast’s dream to continue filling up the venue every year but has not been getting the same support and funding since his last successful Tlatsa Lebala event in 2017.

In 2017, Cassper’s, real name Refiloe Phoolo, attracted thousands of fans to concerts at the Dome and FNB Stadium using the #FillUpTheDome and #FillupFNBStadium hashtag. It was a triumph for the country’s music industry as no other South African artist had achieved a similar feat before. Kast was inspired by Cassper’s success and localised the concept to prove that an all local lineup can fill up the national stadium.

“I think it is totally fine. The #FillUp show is totally different from the Tlatsa Lebala campaign. I wish him well and and it should be exciting to see,” Kast said.

When asked if he was willing to work with the Monate Mpolaye hit maker on the event, Kast said he was open to having the conversation with Nyovest. Meanwhile, Kast will be staging Tlatsa Lebala again this year at the National Stadium at a date to be announced. Just like in the past year he will be launching a campaign to lobby parliament to help establish a National Arts Council for Botswana.

“Our activations will include workshops style interactive sessions to discuss the various issues around the sector, educating participants on the campaign and dispelling myths and misconceptions around the campaign,” he said.

The rapper also revealed that he will not be walking this year because he was never supposed to do the second walk as it was meant to be an artists’ relay, but the interest was so low. “So I decided to just do the entire 2000km walk alone last year. It is also a costly exercise. One of the biggest misconceptions about the Tlatsa Lebal walk is that they are sponsored with the objective to raise cash for the campaign. The pledges we get during the walk only help cover some of the logistics,” he concluded.