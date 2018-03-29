Kast’s Walk Advocates for Formation of Arts Council

“Formation of Arts Council will drastically transform the arts sector in Botswana”

“I will not walk the entire 2000 km, local artists have pledged”-Kast

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Rapper Tshepiso ‘Kast’ Molapise embarked on his 2000 km walk this past Sunday morning, an initiative aimed at advocating for the formation of an Arts Council in Botswana this year.

According to Kast, in order for the industry to keep its house in order, it needs an arts council which he and other participating artists are advocating for by walking through villages around the country to hand lobbying letters to village chiefs who will in turn help lobby parliament to pass a motion on the formation of the Arts Council of Botswana.

“An arts council has been long overdue and we need to get our ducks in a row. A lot of sectors develop and prosper because there is a body in place that is focused on the trade, conducting and delivering well-researched industry needs and solutions,” he said adding that “A formation of the Botswana National Arts Council will see a total transformation of artists’ welfare, government/public returns, economic growth and informed direction.”

Unlike last year where he only walked for 1000 km, Kast has increased the distance to 2000km this year. The walk started in Gaborone via Lobatse, Kanye, Jwaneng, Gantsi, Maun, Nata, Francistown, Mahalapye and will end in Gaborone around or on 22nd May 2018. He says the walk is expected to take 55 days, with a distance of at least 30 to 40KMs walked per day. Unlike last year when Kast walked alone, this year he partnered with musicians who have formed teams that will be in relay-like exchanges at their home villages/towns.

“These artists have pledged to walk for the industry, it is a relay. Moreover, village chiefs are custodians of culture in Botswana, therefore we will deliver lobby letters accompanied by our research on long-term and immediate needs for the arts, and requirements and recommendations for formation of an arts council,” he opined. Kast, has urged artists across to the country to join the walk as the ultimate goal is to have the matter discussed and passed in the next sitting of parliament. “”It is a very urgent matter of arts welfare and economic emancipation,” he said.