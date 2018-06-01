Kavazovic eases Rollers fears amid strong SA interest

Rollers coach has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and now Black Leopards

Coach has already drawn plans for next season

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic has reportedly eased fears of an early exit following strong interest from South African clubs in recent months. The latest club to be linked with a move for him is Black Leopards but Rollers are confident that the speculation has not unsettled their Serbian coach.

A few months ago Kavazovic was linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs as multiple reliable publications had named him as one of Chiefs’ coaching targets. Kavazovic is the first ever coach to lead Rollers to the CAF Champions League group stages, the incredible feat has been a gift and a curse for the coach. It is a gift in the sense that he created history but it is also a curse because numerous clubs are circling with the intent to prize him away from Popa.

Rollers’ spokesperson Bafana Pheto informed Gazette Sport that they have learned to accept that there will always be speculation around their coach given his success, but he also underlined that the coach has assured them of his long term commitment. Kavazovic has one year left on his current contract and intends to see it out according to the club.

“He has always been honest with us and informed us that none of the rumours linking him with a move are true and he has made a commitment to see out his two year project. We trust him and we will continue working well with him. On Friday he met with the club’s management to draw up plans for the CAF Champions League and for next season,” Pheto told this reporter. The club will start their training camp on June 10 to prepare for the Champions League trip to Al Ahly.

Pheto stated that they will continue to back Kavazovic as long as he wants to prolong his stay. “Coaches are different from players, when they are approached they can tell us they want to leave for different reasons and we have to consider the plea. One former coach left because he felt the fans had turned on him and threatened his safety while the other left because he felt the BFA had problems with him. If a coach assures us he will stay we are more than happy to continue with him and Nikola has not given us any indications that he will entertain any offers,” Pheto continued.

Kavazovic also seemed to be amused by the speculation linking him with Leopards on his social media page as he responded to speculation linking him with the South African club. “What’s next? I am really giving my best not to be the centre of attention. I am happy with my boss, staff and players and not going anywhere unless my boss wants different. And how could I move from a bigger to a smaller club?” he posted on his Twitter page.

Efforts to draw another comment from Kavazovic were unsuccessful as his phone rang unanswered on Monday.