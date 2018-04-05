Kgaswane crucial to Baroka’s pursuit of history

BONGANI MALUNGA

Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Baroka FC are nearing a historic feat as they are closing in on qualifying for the MTN 8 for the first time in the club’s existence. The Limpopo club is currently seventh on the log with only six games left before the league season ends.

If they maintain their steady form, they could qualify for next season’s MTN 8 competition. The club has enjoyed a renaissance this season, last year they finished 15th in the league and they had to participate in the PSL Playoff tournament against lower league clubs in order to preserve their league status.

Baroka started the season on an impressive run, at one point they were in the running for the title in the early rounds but they faded towards the festive season break, but to their credit they have steadied the ship by remaining competitive in the race for a top eight spot.

One of the shining lights of Baroka has been the under utilised Mpho Kgaswane. The Botswana international has been used sparingly this season but he has been their second most productive player this season with four goals and one assist so far this season. Kgaswane has played a total of 23 league games but only nine of those have been starts.

With four goals in nine starts, Kgaswane has one of the best goals to games ratios in the league and his contribution has been crucial to the team’s success, Kgwaswane’s goals and his single assist have been worth seven points.

He scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Free State Stars, a crucial equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Platinum Stars, an assist in the 3-1 win over Supersport United and he also scored a brace in the 2-0 win over Cape Town City in February.

Kgaswane is Baroka’s second best player in terms of goals this season, the club’s top scorer is Gift Motupa who has 10 goals to his name. If the club ends up qualifying for the MTN 8 Kgaswane will have played a huge role in their success, something that could help him build a case for a regular starting berth next season.