Kgaswane, Makgantai join illustrious list

BONGANI MALUNGA

Following Baroka FC’s penalty shootout victory over Orlando Pirates, which clinched the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup, Onkabetse Makgantai and Mpho Kgaswane have now joined an elite few Botswana players who have lifted the prestigious trophy.

Baroka, who entered the game as the underdogs given their relative inexperience in major cup finals, defied the odds by winning the competition and they have also prolonged Pirates’ drought in the competition to seven years.

The game ended 2-2 in regulation time before Baroka won 3-2 in a tense penalty shoot-out, Makgantai made a second half appearance in the 70th minute while Kgaswane was an unused substitute on the day.

The two Zebras stars have now joined the likes of Diphetogo Selolwane, Joel Mogorosi, Kabelo Dambe and Mogakolodi Ngele who have won the trophy while plying their trade in South Africa.

Selolwane was the first Motswana player to win the trophy in 2008 as a valuable member of the Ajax Cape Town team. 2012 saw Joel Mogorosi lead Bloemfontein Celtic lead Siwelele to glory, he scored three goals in the tournament and he was named the Player of the Tournament.

In 2013, Ngele produced a stellar performance in the final against Orlando Pirates, he scored a brace to help Platinum Stars come from behind to beat Pirates 2-1 after coming on as a second half substitute, Dambe was also a part of the squad and he was on the bench for the final. To date, Ngele and Mogorosi are the only Botswana players who have scored in the Telkom Knockout final.

Baroka’s incredible triumph is their first major honour and this is also Makgantai and Kgaswane’s first trophy in South African football.