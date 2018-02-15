Khama wants Tlhalerwa in his retirement plan

Tlhalerwa confirms Khama has approached him

“I had wanted to go home and do my things”-Tlhalerwa

TEFO PHEAGE

Outgoing President Ian Khama wants George Tlhalerwa to continue serving him as Private Secretary after he retires in April; this puts pressure on Permanent Secretary Carter Morupisi to move mountains for this to happen.

Addressing Mahalapye residents last week, Khama said Tlhalewa would continue working for him- this is despite the latter recently telling The Botswana Gazette that he would be retiring to focus on his personal ambitions. “He has been good to me. He is a very efficient and loyal man and has been instrumental in my presidency. He has been a good companion therefore I am taking him to my retirement office. We are completing and continuing this journey together,” Khama said.

This, however, raises eyebrows since officers who will work for Khama during his retirement have already been dispatched. Morupisi, for his part, did not want to be drawn into discussing the matter saying he was in a meeting.

A source tells this publication that while this decision has not been verified, consultations have already begun.

Tlhalerwa admitted that he had wanted to go home for retirement “ but the president has approached me and I haven’t given him my response yet. As you may be aware there are processes for the appointment of an officer for the former president’s office and I believe the rightful people are taking care of that. If he is interested in me he will have to take that up with the government,” he said.

Tlhalerwa was appointed Private Secretary to the president by Khama in 2012 replacing another army man, Colonel Duke Masilo who was redeployed to the position of Deputy Head, Poverty Eradication Unit. Khama and Tlhalerwa’s close relationship comes a long way from the army where the latter was Commander at the Defence Logistics Command.

Tlhalerwa also told The Botswana Gazette in a previous interview that he would never join the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) following speculation that he would replace its current Boss Isaac Kgosi.