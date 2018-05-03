Letsoaka to take BFA TD role

He is expected to sign his contract this week

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Former South Africa Football Association (SAFA) Technical Director (TD) Serame Letsoaka is set to be appointed as the new TD of the Botswana Football Association (BFA). Gazette Sport has been reliably informed of this development.

As revealed previously by this publication, the incumbent TD in Matshidiso Kowa is expected to vacate office when his contract expires in June. The BFA had, since February, invited interested candidates for the job. It later emerged that the post had attracted the interest of a host of international and reputable gaffers, especially those from Europe such as Former Zebras coach Peter Butler and Roy Barreto to mention a few.

In March, two former SAFA employees in Philippe Troussier and Letsoaka were amongst the candidates to be shortlisted and interviewed for the post, sources also stated that they were the two front runners.

According to the latest developments, Letsoaka is said to have emerged as the successful candidate for the job and has already been notified of this.

“He (Letsoaka) is the successful candidate, I can confirm to you that he will be the new BFA TD, barring any last minute changes. He was notified last week of the outcome,” said a source close to the developments. The informer further added that the former South Africa U20 coach is expected to arrive in the country this week to conclude the final details of his contract.

“He will be arriving sometime this week in the country, maybe as soon as Wednesday to finalize his contract. He will then be left with applying for his work permit, which is expected to take at least 2-4 weeks,” ended the source.

Contacted for comment, the BFA Public Relation Officer (PRO) Tumo Mpatane denied any knowledge of the news, stating that the recruitment process is still on and they will announce the new TD once the process is done.

“We have not finalized anything with anyone, the recruitment process is still on, and up until we have finalized anything with anyone, then we will make an announcement,” briefly shared the BFA mouthpiece.

The 54 year old former Golden Arrows coach has been jobless since early last year following his sacking by Free State Stars. He has coached teams such as Supersport United and Bloemfotein Celtic. He was previously linked with the role of assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the year.