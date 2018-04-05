Limitless completes visually impaired chess program

P50k spent on the implementation of the programme

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Newly founded Limitless Minds Chess Academy have successfully completed the implementation of the Chess for the Visually Impaired Program.

The academy which was started by former Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Keenese Katisenge earlier this year, is aimed at contributing positively to the society by using chess as a tool for empowerment and social inclusion. Limitless Minds also purpose to compliment the efforts of the BCF and of FIDE (World chess governing body) in developing and advancing the game of chess in different communities.

Following the successful launch of the academy in January, local network provider Mascom Wireless injected a total of P 50 000 in cash to assist in the implementation of the visually challenged chess programme.

The program saw the Limitless academy and Botswana Association of the Blind and Partially partner in the process. Katisenge told Gazette Sport that the funds from Mascom would directly go into sourcing the needed resources, as well as equipping trainers with the necessary skills for the program.

After just two months, the process has been completed and the program is ready for use.

Katisenge revealed that the system will be tested for the first time, this coming weekend (Saturday 07th) at the Resource Centre for the Blind in Mochudi. This is said to be intended at providing key stakeholder a chance to familiarize themselves with the program.