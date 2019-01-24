MASISI TO OUST DCEC BOSS?

Move part of the clean-up strategy

Paledi seen as one of Khama’s boys

Likely to be transferred to Prisons

TEFO PHEAGE

T

Khama, in 2017 appointed Paledi the DCEC chief following the transfer of the then embattled Rose Seretse who was seen by the Khama regime as ‘uncooperative’ in efforts to kill and bury the former director, Isaac Kgosi’s controversial money laundering and corruption case investigated by Australian national Don Mackenzie.

Paledi , during his stint as Acting Commissioner of Police was accused of conniving with Kgosi to release DIS agents who were arrested with suspected poached elephant tusks.

Impeccable sources say Masisi has received information that Paledi may be serving two masters-Masisi and his former boss, Khama. It is not clear whether this information was from the spy agency or from his administration.

Despite this information, the Permanent Secretary to the president, Carter Morupisi denied the impending transfer but said he could not rule out any future transfer of the DCEC director, “I am not aware of any transfer of the DCEC director, but I cannot rule out his transfer in the future because I don’t predict public service transfers,” he said.

It is still not clear how Paledi may have given credence to the allegations or suspicions but others hint that if true, Paledi may be a victim of boot-licking by some members of the new administration.

Paledi did not want to be drawn into the matter as he ignored our inquiry. Our sources say he is tipped to head the Prisons Department currently headed by Silas Motlalekgosi who is a former soldier.

Motlalekgosi did not respond to our inquiries when asked whether he was aware of any pending transfer out of the department. The news will undoubtedly be devastating to Paledi who was looking to make his mark within the corruption-busting agency, after been denied the opportunity to head the police service which he served diligently throughout his career.

Paledi recently announced that he was making progress at the DCEC and warned that under him the DCEC will not spare anybody including the so-called big fish.

Paledi’s career journey began in 1994, the year the DCEC was established, under the Corruption and Economic Crime Act. He joined the BPS as an officer Cadet holding the rank of Inspector, rising speedily through the ranks and within two decades become one of the youngest Deputy Police Commissioners the country has ever had.