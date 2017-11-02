Masisi Warns Bdp Mps Who Defy Caucus

Labels them ‘irresponsible’ and ‘ill-mannered’

Calls electorates to shun them in general elections

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: The Chairman of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Mokgweetsi Masisi has lashed out at his party’s Members of Parliament who have a ‘tendency’ of going against the party caucus at parliament, calling on party members to shun them in the coming general elections.

Masisi who is also the Vice President of the country made the utterances over the weekend when welcoming new members to the party in Francistown. Without mentioning names Masisi, warned that BDP MPs who have sometimes gone against what the party agreed on at its caucus should never be voted back to parliament as they cannot be entrusted with party mandate and policies. The BDP Chairman said as the 2019 general elections approach, the party has to start identifying MPs who have been dragging the party name into disrepute. “We do not need these kinds of people in our party because they are irresponsible and ill-mannered therefore should not be considered during elections. We do not need people who always attacks our party after the caucus endorse a decision. So, these kinds of people need to be shunned because parliamentary position comes with a big responsibility,” he said.

Masisi further called on the Francistown region to introspect and desist from infightings that have engulfed the region for a long time. “As a region in the second city, your region should be one of the stabled and disciplined. So, I want the region to introspect to avoid all that has been happening,” he said.

Francistown West MP Ignatious Moswaane is one of the MPs who for several times went against the party caucus, saying he is not in parliament to worship “demigods” but represent the interests of people. Besides opposing his parties motion, Moswaane was warned by Khama for derailing the party in 2015 after he challenged him to appear and account to parliament on the election promises he had made during the 2014 elections. Moswaane has also spoken strongly against the controversial Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the purchase of gripen fighter jets.