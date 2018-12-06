Medals galore for Botswana in Commonwealth Karate Championships

BONGANI MALUNGA

Team Botswana collected a total of 15 medals at the recently held 2018 Commonwealth Karate Championships in Durban, South Africa. This year’s edition of the competition started last week Thursday (29 November) and concluded this past Sunday.

The impressive medal haul includes three gold medals, six silver medals and six bronze medals for the team. The country’s male contingent won the team Kumite gold medal, not to be outperformed the ladies team also picked up a gold medal in the team Kumite category.

Kagiso Mophuting proved to be the only individual gold medal recipient for Team Botswana as he claimed the top prize in the Junior Male Kata category. Botswana’s six silver medals came courtesy of the female Kata team, the male Kata team.

Tlotlang Ponatshego grabbed a silver medal in the individual Kumite category, Thebe Duna also earned a silver medal in the Kumite category, Boemo Ramasimong earned a silver medal in the Kata division while Thabang Maleke rounded off the list with a silver medal in the Kumite category.

The list of bronze medal recipients includes Thebe Duna (individual Kata), Ofentse Bakwadi (individual Kata), Teto Wakwena (under 60kg individual Kumite), Maatla Moremodi, Doctor Koolopile and Gaolatlhe Tjetjoo (68kg female individual Kumite).