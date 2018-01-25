Mogorosi Available After Three Game Ban

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers forward Joel Mogorosi is now available for selection after the completion of his three match ban. Rollers had unsuccessfully attempted to convince the Botswana Premier League’s Disciplinary Committee that the ban should have been over last year as the club claimed Mogorosi had recovered from injury in November and had been available for selection in all of the December fixtures.

Rollers were instructed to provide a medical report, which they duly submitted on December 20, however the arrival of the medical report was “just procedural” as the three game ban had been officially released on December 19, a few days after the last game before the festive season break.

This made it difficult for Rollers to argue their case and they eventually let the games pass and Mogorosi is now available to make his return. He missed games against Miscellaneous, UF Santos and Gilport Lions, the experienced forward is now in line to make his return against Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of the Mascom Top 8 semifinals on Sunday at the Lobatse Sports Complex.

Mogorosi, who missed the Miscellaneous defeat through suspension, is yet to taste defeat this season. Prior to his injury, Joel was in red hot form, he had scored four goals in the first five games of the 2017/2018 BTC Premiership season.