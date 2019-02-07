Much needed win for GU as they spoil Orapa’s title charge

BONGANI MALUNGA

Gaborone United have now registered their first win since the league resumed in 2019, their 3-1 victory over Orapa United this past weekend provided a morale boost for the club. Phillemon Makhwengwe’s charges went back to winning ways courtesy of goals from Alford Velaphi, Patrick Kabamba and Obonwe Maome. Moyagoleele managed to overcome an early setback as they conceded first as Lemogang Maswena found the net for the Ostriches.

Velaphi equalized for GU before they took the lead through a Kabamba header, Maome then rounded off the scoring after latching on to a through ball from Dirang Moloi. Moloi carved the Orapa defence open with a neatly executed pass before Maome side footed the ball home, the goal came at a time when Orapa were threatening to get back into the game.

Tendai Nyumasi had three golden opportunities to reduce the deficit and give Orapa hope, he missed a penalty and two more chances to get his side back into the game. In the end GU kept Orapa at bay to close out the game.

The victory was GU’s first since December against BDF XI, Makhwengwe had previously stated that he had seen encouraging signs in the club’s 2-0 defeat against Township Rollers in the Mascom Top 8 semifinal (first leg) last weekend.

GU’s win also spoiled Orapa’s title charge, they had an opportunity to go to the top of the table on Saturday. They were previously level on points with Rollers but their weekend setback proved costly as Popa won 6-0 against BR Highlanders to create a three point cushion between the two title challenging teams.