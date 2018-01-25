Nare Linked With Systems Head Coaching Role

Systems confirm their search for new coach after parting ways with Nthaga

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Orapa United assistant coach Daniel ‘Chico’ Nare could soon be on his way out, just less than six months after joining the mining based side. This is as a result of the latest information linking him to the vacant head coaching seat at Security Systems. Gazette Sport understands. The former Extension Gunners gaffer, Nare, was snapped up by the Orapa United late last year from Serowe’s Miscellaneous. He was roped in as an interim coach, following the departure of Madinda Ndlovu, but according to a clause in his contract, he would ultimately become an assistant coach to the incoming new coach.

In came former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach Bongani Mafu, who inspired Chiefs to a top 8 berth last season, despite the troubles that had engulfed the team. However, some believed Nare is “too good” to be Mafu’s assistant, but Nare has since calmed down the talk, as he recently told local media that he is more than happy with the role he is serving.

Despite Nare’s sentiments, Gazette Sport has learnt that Security Systems have shown great interest in getting his services. Systems, last week parted ways with coach Thaloba Nthaga, following a series of bad results. Days after the news broke, the Tlokweng side confirmed his departure and that they had began their hunt for a new coach. They revealed this in a statement, which was released this past weekend.

It reads, “We would like to thank Mr Thaloba Nthaga for his outstanding performance in the team and wish him the best in his future endeavours. We are very touched by his sudden departure and we know that people out there have mixed feeling’s about his short stint in the team this season. It is a bitter pill to swallow as some of you are happy to see him gone but his achievements remain a legacy. He found the team in position 8 in the first division and promoted it to the Premier league that same season.”

“He braved the storms and finished in position 6 and qualified for top 8 tournament and was a nominee in the BTC Premiership coach of the season. Now the onus is on us to maintain our status in the league but it is going to be a big challenge during this transitional period. We count on your support and urge you to be calm in this trying period. We have a team of able leadership and all will be well but we are cognizant of the fact that when days are dark friends are few. This is the time for you to regroup as supporters and look back together with your committee and embark on a journey to recruit more supporters and remain focussed on this mandate. In the meantime we are busy looking for a perfect replacement to fill Machine’s big gap.”

Sources close to developments state that ‘Chicco’ is top of the list for Systems, and they have already made contact with the coach. However, one big huddle that could set off the possibility of the deal is the coach’s monthly wages.

According to reports Nare is sitting on a pretty good salary in Orapa, which Security Systems are very unlikely to keep up with. Orapa United PRO Kabo Williams was unavailable for comment on the matter at the time of going to press.