Nare requests to be released from orapa contract

Nare urged to sue Orapa chairman for defamatory newspaper comments

Chiefs, Systems, Police, GU on alert as Nare is rumoured to leave

Supporters Committee serve Orapa with petition to explain the situation

BONGANI MALUNGA

Reports reaching Gazette Sport suggest that Orapa United assistant coach Daniel ‘Chicco’ Nare has requested to be released from his contract with the Mascom Top 8 runners up following what he reportedly deems as “dishonesty from his colleagues at the club.”

According to sources, Nare faced four charges of misconduct at a hearing this past Thursday and he immediately requested the club to release him from his contract as he felt people around him were on a mission to tarnish his name.

This publication has been informed that the relationship between Nare and the club’s chairman Kennekae Nkape has reached an irreconcilable level, a source alleges that the chairman had an exchange with Nare in front of players recently.

The source also stated that due to statements made by the chairman linking Nare with muti acts before the Mascom Top 8, Nare has been advised to take legal action against Nkape to clear his name. The source claims that Nare is seriously considering defamatory charges against the club’s chairman for comments he made in an interview with The Voice newspaper last week.

“Why couldn’t the chairman deal with club matters internally instead of humiliating the coach. The chairman’s remarks were made a day before the hearing, this means that the coach was not given a chance to answer for himself. Why is he the only one linked with muti, why are other members of his department spared of the claims?” said an irate member of the club’s supporters’ committee, who also revealed that they served the club with a petition to explain the current situation.

A majority of the supporters are reportedly angry over what has transpired in recent days. Other reports claim that there is an outside force trying to influence the possible departure of Nare, a high profile construction company owner who influenced the departure of Madinda Ndlovu has resurfaced and is trying to do likewise to ensure the exit of Nare.

The influential individual (name withheld) is one of the financial backers of the team and his influence irks supporters according to sources. As a result of his case with the club, Nare is expected to be offered a place as development team role but a close acquaintance of Nare has claimed that he would reject the role if offered to stay away from the first team.

The current uncertainty surrounding Nare’s position has alerted the likes of Security Systems, Gaborone United, Police XI and Mochudi Centre Chiefs. He was linked with Systems two months ago, the club has since hired George Mogopodi until the end of the season while the uncertainty over the long term future of Rodolfo Zapata at GU could see him as a favourite for the role if the Argentine tactician leaves.