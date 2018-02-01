Nare Rubbishes Security Systems Rumours

BONGANI MALUNGA

Orapa United assistant coach Daniel ‘Chicco’ Nare has distanced himself from rumours linking him with a move to Security Systems. Nare has informed Gazette Sport that he is happy at Orapa and has no aspirations of taking on another job.

Systems parted ways with head coach Thaloba Nthaga recently and Nare was reportedly believed to be on top of Systems’ wanted list. The former Extension Gunners has stated that he is committed to his current club and does not have any reason to jump ship, the coach stated that he is solely concentrating on his duties as Bongani Mafu’s deputy.

Although Systems have been heavily linked with a Nare they are yet to make an official offer for him.

One of the reasons why Nare opted to join Orapa was that they would afford him chances to strengthen his coaching badges whenever the opportunity arises, Nare is set to undergo a CAF A License course which will require him to be away for up to four weeks.

In July, Nare will travel to Germany for a DFB International coaching badge (which is somewhat similar to a UEFA B License), it seems unlikely that Nare would risk the opportunity to increase his coaching credentials at a stage where he has everything in line for him.

The former Botswana under 23 coach was always aware that he would be second in command when he arrived, the two year deal he signed with Orapa appears to have a succession plan that could see him take over in the future.