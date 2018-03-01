NGELE AN UNUSED SUB IN TSHWANE DERBY STALEMATE

Supersport United attacking midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele was an unused substitute in his club’s 1-1 draw against his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend. Ngele had hoped to play a part in the Tshwane Derby but he remained on the bench for the whole game. With Supersport chasing a late winner Ngele would have offered an attacking threat but it appeared coach Eric Tinkler settled for the draw instead, bearing in mind the threat posed by Sundowns on the counter attack if they had committed more men forward.