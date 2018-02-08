Ngele fires Supersport To Much Needed Win

Ngele ends 9 month scoring drought

BONGANI MALUNGA

Mogakolodi Ngele scored his first goal for Supersport United over the weekend as his new club recorded their first win in four games. Ngele scored the first of four goals as Supersport beat Jelusic Veselin’s Bloemfontein Celtic 4-2 to move out of relegation trouble for now.

Ngele made his debut for the club last week against Amazulu in a 1-0 defeat, he earned a starting berth for the Celtic game and quickly made a mark as he registered his first goal in the PSL for over nine months.

Before the Celtic game Ngele had not scored in the league since the brace he scored against Golden Arrows during his loan spell at Bidvest Wits on April 11 last year. He had been on a nine month goal drought, injuries and work permit problems had prevented him from playing for Mamelodi Sundowns during the first half of the 2017/2018 season.

The Zebras forward was a constant attacking threat for Eric Tinkler’s men throughout the game against Celtic and offered the club a different attacking outlet, he enjoyed an instant connection with fellow attacking player Aubrey Modiba.

Despite his good performance Ngele was substituted in the 62nd minute after Celtic had scored an equalizing goal, the substitution appeared to not be a tactical one as Ngele is yet to reach full match fitness. After his substitution Supersport went on to score two more goals as they ran out with the much needed three points.

Supersport United are now 11th on the log, they are three points away from the relegation/promotion playoff spots. The club’s next league game will be against one of Ngele’s former clubs, Platinum Stars on February 20. This past weekend’s win was the first time the Pretoria club scored four goals in a league game this season.