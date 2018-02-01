Orapa United Finally Sign Makgantai

Only six months left in the deal

AS Vita did not know how to use ITMS system, delaying the move

Orapa United now negotiating a permanent deal for the player

AS Vita have not yet paid the whole transfer fee to Orapa

BONGANI MALUNGA

Orapa United successfully completed the once complicated loan deal of Onkabetse Makgantai from DRC club AS Vita on Friday, the move had been delayed after the DRC outfit had not provided Orapa with the player’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) for close to five months.

AS Vita had thought that they submitted the player’s ITC before the end of the year but it later emerged that they had difficulties in using the International Transfer Matching System after sending the ITC,

and some of the club’s officials reportedly did not know how to register the player in the system.

On many occasions AS Vita stated that they had network problems, this delayed the player’s move further as a communication breakdown followed. Gazette Sport has been informed that the DRC club often seeks assistance from TP Mazembe in the registration of incoming and departing players.

Makgantai’s move to Orapa was initially proposed for the whole of the 2017/2018 season, the first six months have already elapsed, this means that his union with Orapa will be for only six months. However, Orapa United’s Public Relations Officer, Kabo William informed this publication that they have already expressed an interest in signing Makgantai on a permanent deal.

The Zebras attacker’s contract with AS Vita will end in July 2019, Orapa believe that the club would be willing to sell given the fact that he could leave for free next year. This publication has also established that AS Vita have not yet paid the whole undisclosed transfer fee for Makgantai in 2016, the outstanding balance could be used in negotiations for a permanent return to Orapa.

“We managed to register Makgantai on Friday. We have signed him on a loan deal but we are interested in signing him on a permanent transfer after the loan deal has elapsed. AS Vita are willing to sell him to us but they have advised us to let the loan deal pass first, but I can still confirm that we are in talks with them regarding a permanent deal. We are hopeful of reaching an agreement,” said William.