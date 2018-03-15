Prisons xi Not Ready To Give In

They have not won it, until they have won it – Makhwengwe

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Prisons XI coach Philemon Makhwengwe says even though they lost their weekend game to Notwane, his boys will not give up on their ambition of gaining promotion to the BTC Premiership at the end of the season.

Despite taking the lead in the fixture through Kelello Kgosimore in the first half, Notwane hit back from behind to emerge as 3-1 winners through goals from Ronald Selemane, Michael Pepukani and veteran skipper Amos Godirwang. The loss saw the gap open up to top four points in favour of table topping Notwane, with only three games to play.

Giving his thoughts on the game, the former Gaborone United gaffer told members of the media that his side was let down by their inability to convert chances.

“It was a game of two halves, we dominated the first half and missed our chances, they took their chances and they hurt us. At the end it is tough on Prisons and and good luck to Notwane,” said the coach.

Quizzed if the loss meant the death of their hopes of returning to the elite league, he was quick to say. “We will fight on, we have no option but to keep fighting, they have not won it until they have won. Which is the same thing with us, we have not lost it until we have lost it,” he ended.

Meanwhile, in the first division north, BR Highlanders in spite of their 1-0 away defeat on Saturday, remain at the of top of the log standings with a six point advantage with five games to play.