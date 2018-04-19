Race for BSA presidency heats up

CEDA CEO Thamane challenges VP Mosimanegape

LETLHOGOLE MPUANG

Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thabo Thamane will face with Director of Traffic at the Botswana Police Service Karabo Mosimanegape for the Botswana Softball Association (BSA) presidential seat. The elective Annual General Assembly is billed for 28th April in Palapye.

The current BSA President Tirelo Mukokomani’s tenure will come to an end later this month, and will pave the way for a new leader to take the reins at the helm of local softball. He has made it clear that he is not seeking re-election. It is however no doubt that the sport has gained significant recognition in his era as president.

Botswana became the first African country to host the World Baseball/Softball Congress last year, that had attracted over 140 participating nations from across the globe. The national teams’ performances were also impressive: Botswana finished in the top 10 at the Junior Men’s World Championships in 2016, the men’s senior team also went onto finish inside the top 8 held last year in Canada.

The local softball league was also able to further get sponsors from the Botswana Optic Fibre Network (BOFINET) at a value of P4.5m sponsorship. The sponsorship was one of the biggest endorsements to be allocated to a code other than football.

However, the two presidential hopefuls have made it clear that they intend on taking softball to the next level. Thamane who, has never had any sporting administration experience, apart from playing softball during his school days in the 1990s has revealed that his desire is to see the sport commercialize and become a source of living for the players.

“These players must not play this sport just because they love it, that has to stop and we have to start taking softball serious. These players need to know what is in it for them when they commit their lives to softball,” he was quoted recently in an interview with the media.

“Things need to be done properly, not that I’m saying they are currently not done accurately. I mean for an association to attract sponsors it has to be well governed, be steady and that is what I’m targeting to do with BSA,” he ended.

On the other corner, his opponent Mosimanegape has served as BSA Vice President for the last six years. His campaign has been centered around 10 key areas of focus: governance, sport development, financial management prudence, communication protocol, fair and inclusive competitions, stakeholder relations and partnerships, infrastructure development, masters organisation, reaching out to veterans and social responsibility. Mosimanegape also intends on forming two leagues, mainly super league and first division.