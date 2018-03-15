Robert Cites Personal Reasons For 2 Day Disappearance

BONGANI MALUNGA

Orapa United have confirmed that their goalkeeper Mosimanegape Robert returned to camp after two days absent without leave (AWOL) citing personal problems. The club was in a state of shock as the player had not reported for camp after the Mascom Top 8 final defeat to Township Rollers the previous weekend.

Reports had suggested that the player had disappeared for numerous days but Orapa’s Public Relations Officer Kabo William clarified that the player had only been missing for two working days, being Monday and Tuesday.

Orapa’s officials had trouble locating the player for the aforementioned days but he reported for training on Wednesday and took part in training to prepare for the Friday night game against Gilport Lions.

William stated that the management decided to delay their talks with Robert until the game against Gilport had passed, at the time of press the club had not taken any disciplinary action against the goalkeeper but this publication understands that the player’s actions will see him docked two days out of his monthly salary, the minimum mandatory fine he might face.

“He reported for training on Wednesday and has been training with the team ever since. The player is due for a meeting with management. He stated that he had personal problems that prevented him from reporting for camp. We understand that footballers are human beings as well, anyone can go through personal problems but we want to be informed if they are going through difficulties, to see if we can offer a helping hand,” the Orapa PRO told Gazette Sport.