Rollers’ CAF Champions League adventure resumes

Rollers’ opponents have lost only once in 14 league games

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers will make their CAF Champions League group stage debut this weekend in a clash against Ugandan side Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the National Stadium.

Rollers will face the Ugandan side while elsewhere in Group A, Al Ahly and Esperance will lock horns on the same day. Nikola Kavazovic’s side will have the chance to assert themselves early in the group, if they win they could steal a march on either Esperance or Al Ahly with the inevitability of dropped points in the clash of the North African giants.

Three points would get the group stage campaign off to a good start for Rollers with consecutive fixtures against Esperance and Al Ahli on the horizon. Rollers will face consecutive away trips to Esperance (May 15) and Al Ahli (July 17) respectively after the KCCA game.

The Gaborone outfit is buzzing with confidence after winning 4-3 against UF Santos in a game they appeared to have lost at some stage. Rollers’ opponents, KCCA, are no pushovers, they knocked out Popa’s previous CAF Champions League conquerors, CNaPS Sport in the previous round.

KCCA are currently third on the Uganda Super League log standings, they were on a 13 game unbeaten run in the league until this past weekend. Prior to this past weekend, the Ugandan outfit’s last defeat was in November at the hands of Proline FC.

In midweek they trounced URA FC 7-2 in the league but they were defeated for the first time in 13 games by log leaders Vipers SC on Friday. Rollers will be wary of underestimating their opponents as the Ugandan side has proved that they are worthy of being counted amongst the elite by qualifying for the group stages.