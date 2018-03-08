Rollers To Make A Move For Kebatho

Kavazovic says he will try everything to sign the player in June

He is the player of the tournament for me – Rollers coach

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Township Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic has declared his side’s keen interest over the services of Orapa United’s Omaatla Kebatho and will make a desperate attempt to sign the player in the next transfer window. Despite being prone to injuries, the former BDF XI and Ecco City Greens marksman has proven to be one of the best strikers in the country.

In 2015, ‘Dunga’ was snapped up by Soccer African first division club, Vasco Da Gama, but saw little game time due to Injuries, and that led to him parting ways with the Cape Town team.

Orapa United went on to beat a host of teams interested in the player, and he emerged to be one of the most crucial players for the mining town side. Following thier 4-2 Mascom Top 8 final win in Francistown over the weekend, the Rollers coach was full of praise for his opponents.

“We dominated the first half and did not allow them to play, and that was our intention according to their qualities, because Orapa is a good side, the best team in Botswana when it comes to counter attacking football, and we knew we had to work hard to prevent them having the ball,” he told Gazette Sport.

He went on to say “At half time it was 2-0 and I told my players not to sit back and defend but to go for at least one more goal. We made it 3-0 and then brought out our beautiful bus; we defended; and played only on counter attack. Although we made it 4-0 they managed two goals but that is a story for another day. We won, so we are pleased and we will now prepare for the crucial Tanzania match,” Kavazovic carried.

“Another thing am happy about is my defenders did well in handling Dunga (Kebatho), we were able to close him down well and we never gave him any space. For me he is one of the best strikers in this country, and I am going to try everything to get him in the next window. He Is definitely player of the tournament for me,” said the Serbian gaffer. Meanwhile, Edwin Moalosi is expected to be out for two weeks due to a dislocated elbow he sustained on Saturday