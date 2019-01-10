Ross Branch fulfilling life long dream in 2019 Dakar Rally

BONGANI MALUNGA

Two years after Vincent Crosby became the first ever Motswana to participate in the demanding Dakar Rally another local star will make his bow in the competition. Ross Branch, a serial motorsport champion in the country, is fulfilling a childhood dream by partaking in the Peru held tournament.

Representing KTM in the Bike category of the 2019 Dakar Rally, he will be excited by the prospect of taking on some of the world’s best in his field. His passion for riding started at the tender age of four and he has been excelling in the motorsports.

“My first memory of the Dakar goes back to 1992 when I went to see the rally that was finishing in Cape Town. I wanted to do it but motocross was my first love. I only started riding in cross-country later. It took a while to come. It’s never easy when you come from Africa. Alfie Cox (South African, 2nd of the 2002 Dakar) was a big inspiration. He really backed me up and helped. I want a decent result. Top 20 would be great for the first year. I guess I only have one chance to do it so I want to do my best. I have one opportunity and maybe that’ll open doors,” stated in the Dakar Rally website.

He is an adored biker who is also affectionately referred to as the ‘Kalahari Ferrari’, he recently told Dakar Rally reporters that he aims to reach the top 20 in his category. He brings with him a wealth of continental experience having been a force in Africa in recent years, Branch has won three South African Cross Country Championships, six Toyota 1000 Desert Race titles and six Motor-cross African Championship titles.

He is well aware that conquering the Dakar Rally is a tall order but he earned his place in the competition and he will not be fazed by the competition, if his continental experience is anything to go by. His sponsors who made his life long dream possible include KTM, RedBull, Pirelli, Airoh to name a few.