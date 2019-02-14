Russian Ballet 2019 Southern African Tour

OP Advertising in association with Russian cultural impresario, Edouard Miasnikov, has announced the 2019 tour of the Royal Moscow Ballet to Southern Africa presenting three pieces namely Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture: Fantasy, the third movement of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6 (Pathétique) and excerpts from Carl Orff’s scenic cantanta, Carmina Burana.

The tour visits Gaborone’s Mantlwaneng Theatre at Westwood International School on Tuesday the 5th of March and will be hosted from 6:30 pm.

Royal Moscow Ballet has toured successfully around the globe presenting more than a thousand performances. The company, which consists of graduates of the best Russian choreography, ballet and dance schools, premiered as the Royal Moscow Ballet on the 12 August 2002, founded by Anatoly Emelianov and Anna Aleksidze.

All ballets for this tour are choreographed by Anatoly Emelianov.

This tour continues last year’s theme celebrating great Russian composer, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This time two pieces are on the bill: Romeo and Juliet which is one of the best loved one-act ballets, featuring a score by Tchaikovsky, based on Shakespeare’s tragic tale of star-crossed young lovers.

Tickets are currently on sale through the WebTickets network and agents located at most Spar stores and the Riverwalk Kiosk.